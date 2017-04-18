Around the AL East, Week 2: The Orioles own best record in baseball, but Yankees surge
Owning the best MLB record after the first two weeks of the season is great for Oriole fans, but the joy is tempered by concern over Zach Britton's forearm injury and the Yankees ' seven-game winning streak. The back end of the rotation will likely be a focal point for the team throughout the season, so it was good to see quality starts from Wade Miley and Alec Asher.
