Archer, Rays oppose rolling Orioles in series opener

23 hrs ago

The Baltimore Orioles will look to keep their early-season momentum going against division opponents in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins Monday at Camden Yards. The Orioles have yet to lose a series this year and are 10-4 against their American League East foes.

Chicago, IL

