Adam Jones and Chris Davis climb Orio...

Adam Jones and Chris Davis climb Orioles' home-run list on milestone night

20 hrs ago

The Orioles Charitable Foundation and outfielder Adam Jones , along with his wife Audie, have made a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore for the fourth year. Five finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship award and the winner will receive an additional $5,000 award for education.

Chicago, IL

