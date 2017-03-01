Would you dare bet against the Orioles? 56 minutes ago | Arden Zwelling

Would you dare bet against the Oriole...

Would you dare bet against the Orioles?

Baltimore Orioles GM Dan Duquette confirms the story to Blair and Wilner that he told Jose Bautista's agent that "we're not interested, our fans do not like your player." After getting walked-off in the 2016 AL wild card game-while Zach Britton watched from the bullpen, in case you forgot-the Orioles had a relatively quiet winter and will try to return to the post-season with a very familiar roster.

