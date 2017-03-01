Would you dare bet against the Orioles? 56 minutes ago | Arden Zwelling
Baltimore Orioles GM Dan Duquette confirms the story to Blair and Wilner that he told Jose Bautista's agent that "we're not interested, our fans do not like your player." After getting walked-off in the 2016 AL wild card game-while Zach Britton watched from the bullpen, in case you forgot-the Orioles had a relatively quiet winter and will try to return to the post-season with a very familiar roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC