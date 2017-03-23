With access to advanced metrics, hitt...

With access to advanced metrics, hitters are digging in to go deep

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

With access to advanced metrics, hitters are digging in to go deep Exit velocity, launch angle are critical elements as hitters look to turn the tide vs. pitchers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nHGTif "There's a lot of good things that can happen when you hit it hard and you hit it in the air," says last season's home run champ, Mark Trumbo of the Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC