With access to advanced metrics, hitters are digging in to go deep
With access to advanced metrics, hitters are digging in to go deep Exit velocity, launch angle are critical elements as hitters look to turn the tide vs. pitchers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nHGTif "There's a lot of good things that can happen when you hit it hard and you hit it in the air," says last season's home run champ, Mark Trumbo of the Orioles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC