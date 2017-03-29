With a new baseball season here, longtime writer gets to cover Orioles, revel in his first book
Portrait of Dave Ginsburg, a sportswriter for the Associated Press who has covered the Orioles for the last 30 years. He also has a new book out with Rick Dempsey titled If These Walls Could Talk, featuring stories from the Orioles dugout, locker room, and press box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
