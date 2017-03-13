Williams does it all against Orioles
Joey Rickard 's three-run home run keyed a four-run fourth that led the Baltimore Orioles to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson struck out six of his first eight hitters before Caleb Joseph hit his second home run of the spring.
