WBC 2017: Manny Machado is the star of the show in Dominican Republic-Colombia

If you've watched Manny Machado play with the Baltimore Orioles , you know he's one of the most exciting players in baseball. If you haven't watched Machado play with the Orioles -- well, what have you been doing? Anyway, Machado is playing third base for the Dominican Republic during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and he's doing a great job showcasing himself in front of an international audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.