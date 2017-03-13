Trey Mancini debuting in outfield Monday against Phillies as Pedro Alvarez signs, arrives in camp

On the day slugger Pedro Alvarez signed a minor league deal with the Orioles to begin working as an outfielder in big league camp, another big bat without a clear path to a major league job, Trey Mancini, is making his game debut as an outfielder. Mancini is starting in right field and batting sixth in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Ed Smith Stadium, marking the first time he's done so in a game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.