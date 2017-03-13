Trey Mancini debuting in outfield Monday against Phillies as Pedro Alvarez signs, arrives in camp
On the day slugger Pedro Alvarez signed a minor league deal with the Orioles to begin working as an outfielder in big league camp, another big bat without a clear path to a major league job, Trey Mancini, is making his game debut as an outfielder. Mancini is starting in right field and batting sixth in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Ed Smith Stadium, marking the first time he's done so in a game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC