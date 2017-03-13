The Orioles need a strong season from Ubaldo Jimenez, which could be bad news

Last week, Ubaldo Jimenez took the hill for what some would call a meaningless Spring Training game in the monotonous stretch of March. This particular time of the year is notorious for overreactions that aren't valid, but they are shouted from the rooftops regardless because ... well, what else would we be talking about on March 15? Jimenez consistently struggled with his command in the first inning, unable to throw strike one and leaving balls over the plate to destroy any sense of rhythm he might've had hoped for prior to the outing.

