Tale of the fantasy tape: Blue Jays vs. Orioles

With each club coming off a 2016 postseason appearance -- including a tense faceoff in the American League Wild Card Game -- the Blue Jays and the Orioles are likely the top contenders to prevent the Red Sox from repeating as AL East champions. Before these rivals settle their competition on the field in 2017, we can get a head start on assessing them by comparing the fantasy value of their key players for the upcoming campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.