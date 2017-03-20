Tale of the fantasy tape: Blue Jays v...

Tale of the fantasy tape: Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

With each club coming off a 2016 postseason appearance -- including a tense faceoff in the American League Wild Card Game -- the Blue Jays and the Orioles are likely the top contenders to prevent the Red Sox from repeating as AL East champions. Before these rivals settle their competition on the field in 2017, we can get a head start on assessing them by comparing the fantasy value of their key players for the upcoming campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC