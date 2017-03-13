Tag team: Castillo, Segura cut down runner

The Dominican Republic made a great defensive play late in its Pool C matchup with Colombia on Sunday, as Orioles catcher Welington Castillo and Mariners shortstop Jean Segura teamed up for an important caught-stealing in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the Dominicans leading, 3-2, and Yankees reliever Dellin Betances on the mound, Colombia's Tito Polo reached on a leadoff walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.