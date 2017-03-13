Souza, Rays go on offensive vs. Orioles

16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

In his first appearance of the spring, Zach Britton pitched in relief of Wade Miley and allowed two runs in the fourth inning of the Orioles' 9-6 loss to a Rays split-squad on Tuesday. Joey Rickard hit the first of Baltimore's three homers; Steven Souza Jr. plated three runs for Tampa Bay.

