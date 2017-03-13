Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek re...

Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Aug. 20, 2014 file photo, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Logan Ondrusek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC