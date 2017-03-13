Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles
In this Aug. 20, 2014 file photo, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Logan Ondrusek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC