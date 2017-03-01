Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut
The Boston newcomer threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday morning in preparation for his first spring training action, saying "everything is going as planned." Sale stayed at camp in Fort Myers, Florida, while the Red Sox traveled to Sarasota to face the Orioles.
