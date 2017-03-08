Polanco belts slam as Buxton also goe...

Polanco belts slam as Buxton also goes deep

Read more: Minnesota Twins

Jorge Polanco hit a grand slam and Byron Buxton crushed a leadoff homer for the Twins, but the Orioles had three homers of their own and scored three times in the ninth in an 8-6 win on Sunday at Hammond Stadium. The Twins entered the ninth with a one-run lead, but Joey Rickard tied the game with a one-out RBI single off Drew Rucinski before Francisco Pena hit a go-ahead two-run double off Aaron Slegers .

