Polanco belts slam as Buxton also goes deep

Jorge Polanco hit a grand slam and Byron Buxton crushed a leadoff homer for the Twins, but the Orioles had three homers of their own and scored three times in the ninth in an 8-6 win on Sunday at Hammond Stadium. The Twins entered the ninth with a one-run lead, but Joey Rickard tied the game with a one-out RBI single off Drew Rucinski before Francisco Pena hit a go-ahead two-run double off Aaron Slegers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.