Pedro Alvarez returns to Orioles as an outfielder

24, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Pedro Alvarez watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Denver. A perso... A corner infielder with Pittsburgh and a designated hitter with Baltimore last season, Alvarez finalized a minor league contract Monday and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.