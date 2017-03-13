Pedro Alvarez returns to Orioles as a...

Pedro Alvarez returns to Orioles as an outfielder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

24, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Pedro Alvarez watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Denver. A perso... A corner infielder with Pittsburgh and a designated hitter with Baltimore last season, Alvarez finalized a minor league contract Monday and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC