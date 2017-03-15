Pedro Alvarez makes spring debut vs. Pirates
Pedro Alvarez, the former Pirates first and third baseman, will make his spring debut Wednesday for the Baltimore Orioles against the Pirates at LECOM Park. Alvarez signed with the Orioles earlier this week on a minor league deal.
