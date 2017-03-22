O's sticking with Sisco to give him e...

O's sticking with Sisco to give him exposure

13 hrs ago

The Orioles have made a series of cuts this week, and despite the team trimming two more senior catchers from its roster on Tuesday, rookie Chance Sisco remains with the team. Francisco Pena and Audry Perez , both with Major League experience, were reassigned to Minor League camp, but the 22-year-old Sisco -- the club's Sisco, who has a .402 on-base percentage in the Minor Leagues, has just four games of Triple-A experience, and the Orioles want him to get as much Major League exposure as they can.

Chicago, IL

