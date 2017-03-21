Orioles' Zach Britton hopes to duplicate great 2016 season

In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Zach Britton pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game in Sarasota, Fla. Orioles closer Zach Britton has turned the page on a 2016 season in which he converted all 47 save opportunities but stayed in the bullpen during Baltimore's wild-card loss to Toronto.

