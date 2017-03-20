Orioles spring training game thread vs. Blue Jays

Have you had just about enough of the daily routine of a game that doesn't count and barely features any regular Orioles players? That's the reality of spring training and there's still just shy of a month left of that, including today's game. The good news is that this afternoon's contest is on television, so at least you can watch a lineup that features Paul Janish, Chris Johnson, and Craig Gentry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.