Orioles' Manny Machado Makes Insane Throw From Foul Territory...
It's hard to believe Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is only 24 years old, as he's been clobbering dingers and making incredible defensive plays in MLB since 2012 already. Check out the remarkable throw he made to retire Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the Dominican Republic's 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC