Orioles' Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy g...

Orioles' Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy get deepest starts of spring in minor league camp

Orioles starters Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy , with some aid of the relaxed rules of minor league spring training games, each made his deepest outing of the spring Friday at Twin Lakes Park against the affiliates of the Tampa Bay Rays . "Went well with Bundy and Gausman today, and [Welington] Castillo got five at-bats and caught both of them," manager Buck Showalter said.

