Orioles converting outfielder Dariel Alvarez to pitcher this spring

The Orioles optioned outfielder Dariel Alvarez to the minors this week with the intention of converting his strong right arm into that of a pitcher. Alvarez, 28, will spend the rest of this month with the minor leaguers at Twin Lakes Park with the aim of having him break camp with a full-season affiliate as a reliever who will still get time as a designated hitter in between his appearances.

