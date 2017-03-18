Orioles' backstop boom eases transition to post-Matt Wieters era

Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina talks about two young pitcher who could help fill out the rotation if injuries strike the team: Gabriel Ynoa and Chris Lee Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina talks about two young pitcher who could help fill out the rotation if injuries strike the team: Gabriel Ynoa and Chris Lee Scan the lockers at the back of the Orioles clubhouse at Ed Smith Stadium, where the team's catchers are lined up in a row, and there's no greater representation of how the position has changed, both around the game and in this organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.