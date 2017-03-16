Orioles avoid being no-hit as Chris Lee makes first spring start in tie with Phillies
Chris Dickerson had the Orioles' first hit of the night with a single to right off Phillies reliever Michael Mariot, and then minor leaguer Sean Coyle sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for a game-tying home run. Coyle - who has played in 11 games, mostly in the late innings - has hit two Grapefruit League homers this spring and has driven in five runs in 10 plate appearances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC