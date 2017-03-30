Orioles announce Opening Day plans wi...

Orioles announce Opening Day plans with first pitches for Catherine Pugh, Fred Manfra, Bobby Zirkin

A series of familiar traditions will continue, and familiar faces will throw out ceremonial first pitches Monday at Camden Yards for Opening Day. Mayor Catherine Pugh, state senator Bobby Zirkin, and longtime Orioles radio voice Fred Manfra will take part in a simultaneous first pitch, the team announced Thursday.

Chicago, IL

