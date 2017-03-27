Orioles acquire starting pitcher Alec Asher from Phillies
The Baltimore Orioles have added another starting pitcher, acquiring right-hander Alec Asher from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named or cash. The 26-year-old Asher was 2-7 with a 5.88 ERA in 12 big league starts for the Phillies in 2015 and 2016.
