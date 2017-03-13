Nats-Orioles TV dispute hearing postponed by snow
An appeals court hearing in the long-running television dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of snow. The Appellate Division of New York Supreme Court in Manhattan had been scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday.
