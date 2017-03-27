Nation-Now 54 mins ago 10:48 a.m.Report: Donald Trump could throw...

Nation-Now 54 mins ago 10:48 a.m.Repo...

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump may toss out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, according to a published report. Trump is in talks in talks with Nationals for first pitch duties ahead of Monday's game against the Florida Marlins at Nationals Park, Politico reported Tuesday morning .

