Nation-Now 54 mins ago 10:48 a.m.Report: Donald Trump could throw...

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump may toss out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, according to a published report. Trump is in talks in talks with Nationals for first pitch duties ahead of Monday's game against the Florida Marlins at Nationals Park, Politico reported Tuesday morning .
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
