Morning clubhouse: Bleier on Israel's WBC surprise, Pena vs. Pena and more
Pitchers and catchers reported for duty on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Orioles begin the 2017 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3. Orioles left-hander Richard Bleier chose not to play in the World Baseball Classic , but may have a decision to make if the surprising Israeli team advances past the first round.
