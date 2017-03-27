Monday Bantering: Anthony Gose Possibly Converting to Pitcher
Former Blue Jay Anthony Gose is set to throw a bullpen session ahead of possibly converting to a pitcher, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Sent to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for then-minor-leaguer Devon Travis , Gose has a mid-90s fastball, Beck reports, but was able to reach 97 MPH in high school prior to becoming an outfielder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC