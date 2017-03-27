Monday Bantering: Anthony Gose Possibly Converting to Pitcher

Former Blue Jay Anthony Gose is set to throw a bullpen session ahead of possibly converting to a pitcher, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Sent to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for then-minor-leaguer Devon Travis , Gose has a mid-90s fastball, Beck reports, but was able to reach 97 MPH in high school prior to becoming an outfielder.

