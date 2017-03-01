Machado honoring mom by playing in Classic
Playing for the Dominican Republic is a way for Orioles third baseman Manny Machado to pay his family back for all of its support. "It's something that everybody enjoys, to play for our country and represent where I came from, where my family came from," said Machado, who was born and raised in Miami but has many familial ties to the Dominican.
