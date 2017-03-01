Machado fired up to represent DR, O's in WBC '17
"It's been a great spring getting ready for this Classic, and I'm excited about representing the Dominican and representing the Orioles in the right way." Machado, who played shortstop in each of his seven Grapefruit League games preparing for the Classic, was 3-for-18 with a solo home run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC