Liriano turns in stellar start vs. O's
Ryan Flaherty tripled and came around to score the go-ahead run on Cedric Mullins' sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 victory over a split-squad Blue Jays club on Sunday afternoon at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. Francisco Liriano got the start for Toronto and had yet another solid outing.
