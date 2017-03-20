Latos surrenders five earned runs in two innings as Orioles beat Blue Jays

Mat Latos game up five earned runs over two innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 in pre-season baseball action Wednesday. Latos, making his first Grapefruit League start of the season, surrendered a three-run homer to Craig Gentry in the second inning after allowing a Mark Trumbo RBI single and a Hyun Soo Kim sacrifice fly in the first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.