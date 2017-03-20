Latos surrenders five earned runs in ...

Latos surrenders five earned runs in two innings as Orioles beat Blue Jays

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The News

Mat Latos game up five earned runs over two innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 in pre-season baseball action Wednesday. Latos, making his first Grapefruit League start of the season, surrendered a three-run homer to Craig Gentry in the second inning after allowing a Mark Trumbo RBI single and a Hyun Soo Kim sacrifice fly in the first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC