Kevin Gausman named Orioles' Opening Day starter

Maybe not officially, but right-hander Kevin Gausman had always been the leading candidate to be the Orioles ' Opening Day starter ever since it became clear that lingering shoulder soreness would force right-hander Chris Tillman to open the season on the disabled list. And manager Buck Showalter made it official on Monday, selecting Gausman to start the Orioles' season opener on April 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards .

