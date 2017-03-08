Kendrick shuts out Orioles for 4 innings

The Red Sox came out swinging against veteran right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez and rode their pitching the rest of the way en route to a 4-0 victory over the Orioles on Friday night at JetBlue Park. Kyle Kendrick turned in a second straight strong performance for the Red Sox, firing four shutout innings.

