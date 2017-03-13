Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2...

Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

On a night when well-hit balls died on the warning track, Petco Park finally yielded to a hometown favorite and the All-Star Game MVP. Adam Jones hit a tying home run leading off the eighth inning and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot three batters later as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 on Wednesday night in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.




