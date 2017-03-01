Fulmer to miss next start due to sprained ankle
Fulmer was slated to make his third start of the spring against the Orioles on Monday, matching up against Dylan Bundy in a showcase of talented young arms. However, he rolled his ankle during agility drills on Saturday.
