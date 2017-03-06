For Orioles regulars Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis and Seth Smith spring training set to begin in earnest
Sun's Orioles beat writers talk about the players who will now go off to play in the World Baseball Classic and what that will mean to the team. Sun's Orioles beat writers talk about the players who will now go off to play in the World Baseball Classic and what that will mean to the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC