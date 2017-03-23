Flaherty returns from injury, Smith c...

Flaherty returns from injury, Smith close

15 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Ryan Flaherty returned to the Orioles' starting lineup on Friday night as the versatile infielder/outfielder has been battling shoulder soreness that has sidelined him from Grapefruit League games since March 13. "I'm a full [go]," Flaherty said. "Whenever [manager Buck Showalter] wants to use me.

