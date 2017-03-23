Chris Tillman throws without incident...

Chris Tillman throws without incident, will head north with Orioles

For the first time in what feels like forever, Chris Tillman went through a scheduled throwing session when he was supposed to without experiencing any setbacks. Manager Buck Showalter told Orioles reporters before Sunday's spring training game against the Blue Jays that Tillman's throwing went well today and he'll be throwing again on Tuesday , as previously planned.

