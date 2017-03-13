Chris Tillman suffers shoulder discomfort, longer absence now possible
It's looking like Chris Tillman is going to be missing for more than just the first week or two of the regular season. The Orioles starter was originally scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday, which was pushed back to Sunday.
