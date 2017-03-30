Chapman debuts with triple-digit heat, 2 K's

There was no drama Thursday as Aroldis Chapman saw his first live action since Game 7 of the World Series, but even with nothing on the line, the left-hander still reared back and gave the exhibition crowd one triple-digit radar gun reading. Making his first appearance since re-signing with the Yankees, Chapman struck out two in a perfect fourth inning as New York defeated a split-squad Orioles lineup, "It's exciting to get back out there," Chapman said through an interpreter.

