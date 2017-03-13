CC sees spring progress after 4 frame...

CC sees spring progress after 4 frames vs. O's

10 hrs ago

Chris Johnson , Pedro Alvarez and Aneury Tavarez each homered to power the Orioles past the Yankees, 5-4, on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Alvarez gave Baltimore its first lead of the afternoon in the seventh inning, launching a full-count offering from left-hander Tommy Layne to right-center field.

