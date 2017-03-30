Bronx Bombers again live up to their ...

Bronx Bombers again live up to their moniker in 8-1 win over Orioles

Another night, another win for the Yankees, who once again rode the long ball and a strong outing from one of the competitors in their rotation derby in their 8-1 victory over the Orioles at Steinbrenner Field Thursday night. Making his second spring start, Adam Warren allowed one run on one hit and one walk in three innings, retiring the first six in a row before Caleb Joseph homered to open the third.

