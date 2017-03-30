Bronx Bombers again live up to their moniker in 8-1 win over Orioles
Another night, another win for the Yankees, who once again rode the long ball and a strong outing from one of the competitors in their rotation derby in their 8-1 victory over the Orioles at Steinbrenner Field Thursday night. Making his second spring start, Adam Warren allowed one run on one hit and one walk in three innings, retiring the first six in a row before Caleb Joseph homered to open the third.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
