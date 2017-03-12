Boring works fine for USA, which rout...

Boring works fine for USA, which routs Canada, advances in World Baseball Classic

12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Team USA, after two harrowing days in South Florida, finally were able to exhale Sunday night, manhandling Canada, 8-0, and earning a berth in the second round of the WBC at Petco Park in San Diego.

