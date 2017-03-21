Blue Jays Beat Up on Jimenez, Orioles...

Blue Jays Beat Up on Jimenez, Orioles in 5-2 Win

Beating any team is nice, but when you beat a specific pitcher for the second time in a row , it's exhilarating. The Blue Jays , against starter Ubaldo Jimenez and the Baltimore Orioles , got in front early and stayed in the lead with strong pitching in today's 5-2 win.

Chicago, IL

