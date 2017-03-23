Baltimore Orioles 2017 season preview: Can Machado and Co. bring the power?
It was the third straight even year that the O's made the playoffs and remember how much scrutiny that 2012 team received for its sub-par run differential? This time around it wasn't quite as exaggerated, but lots of measures said the Orioles had no business winning 89 games. First up, their plus-29 run differential shows a Pythagorean win-loss record of 84-78.
